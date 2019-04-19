Report: Will Wade won't testify at bribery trial involving hoops scandal

BATON ROUGE – It appears Will Wade won’t be testifying in the federal corruption trial targeting college basketball recruiting.

Court reporters in New York posted on social media Friday, a judge there decided Wade and wiretaps that ensnared him in the scandal that led to his brief suspension will not be part of the upcoming trial.

Court reporter Pete Brush posted on Twitter that the judge ruled the involvement of coaches was “irrelevant” to the bribery charges against consultants Christian Dawkins and Merl Code.

The decision involved both Wade and Arizona men's coach Sean Miller, according to Brush’s post.

The decision is ironic – two days after LSU removed Joe Alleva as athletic director amid turmoil over Alleva’s decision to suspend Wade when news broke of Wade being heard on wiretaps involving college recruiting.

