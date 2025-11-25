REPORT: Saints release Blake Grupe, sign former LSU kicker to practice squad

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints released kicker Blake Grupe and signed former LSU kicker Cade York to the practice squad, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The move comes after Grupe missed two field goals against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, bringing his 2025 field goal percentage down to 69.2. That's 39th in the NFL.

York most recently played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, where he finished the year with a 69.2 field goal percentage, 40th in the league.

Saints fans, though, will likely remember him from his time at LSU, especially in 2020 when he nailed a 57-yarder to take down highly ranked Florida in The Swamp. In his final season with the Tigers, York went 15-of-18 in field goals while breaking the Tiger Stadium record with a 56-yarder against McNeese.