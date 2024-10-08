REPORT: Saints QB Derek Carr expected to miss weeks with oblique injury

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Derek Carr is expected to miss several games with an oblique injury he received in the fourth quarter of the Monday Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carr struggled behind a make-shift offensive line for the last three games and in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs game, Carr went to the ground and did not return to the field of play.

After the game Carr said it wasn't him hitting the ground after the fourth quarter pass, but instead the twisting of his body that limited his ability to return to action. "Iit wasn't even the hit honestly, it's just when dropped back and I torqued that ball to Tip (receiver Mason Tipton) that's when I felt it," Carr told reporters in the postgame press conference.

The Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a short-week coming off of the Monday night game. Then it's another short week as the Saints will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night in the Superdome, effectively playing two games in ten days.

Carr was replaced in the game by back-up quarterback Jake Haener, a 2023 fourth-round pick who had attempted just one regular season pass prior to going into the contest.