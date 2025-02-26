73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: NFL plans to put electronic system in balls to measure first downs for 2025 regular season

1 hour 35 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2025 Feb 26, 2025 February 26, 2025 4:06 PM February 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The National Football League has announced they will be initiating a new method to measure first downs during the 2025 regular season. Reports say that the league will install an electronic system called Hawk-Eye within the football to measure if the line to gain was reached. 

The current method to measure a first down involves a chain crew manually measuring the spot of the ball with chains that represent the 10-yard distance needed for a first down.

Trending News

With the Hawk-Eye system, the chain crew would become a backup system. The NFL began testing the electronic measurement system during preseason games in 2024.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days