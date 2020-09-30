Report: Man accused of beating woman, seven-week-old child

Image: Ronald Lathers

LAPLACE – Deputies arrested a man after they say he beat a woman and his seven-week-old child, WWL reports.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Ronald Lathers for attempted first degree murder.

According to the sheriff's office, Lathers wanted to take his seven-week-old child from the woman, who has not been identified at this time. Police say Lathers hit the woman while she was holding the child and eventually hit the child in the head.

EMS transported both the woman and the child to an area hospital for treatment. The woman has since been released, however the seven-week-old remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Lathers was booked accordingly and his bond has been set at $500,000.