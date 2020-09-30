70°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Man accused of beating woman, seven-week-old child
LAPLACE – Deputies arrested a man after they say he beat a woman and his seven-week-old child, WWL reports.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Ronald Lathers for attempted first degree murder.
According to the sheriff's office, Lathers wanted to take his seven-week-old child from the woman, who has not been identified at this time. Police say Lathers hit the woman while she was holding the child and eventually hit the child in the head.
EMS transported both the woman and the child to an area hospital for treatment. The woman has since been released, however the seven-week-old remains in the hospital in stable condition.
Lathers was booked accordingly and his bond has been set at $500,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
25-year-old man killed in West BR crash Tuesday night
-
Southern University's 'Give Day' celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 30
-
Crash involving two 18-wheelers, dump truck ties up traffic on MSR Bridge
-
Baton Rouge General's 'Coping After COVID' offers emotional support to COVID survivors
-
Metro Council prepares to discuss on-premises consumption in EBR bars
Sports Video
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium