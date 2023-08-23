83°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: LSU's DT Maason Smith suspended for first game of the season
BATON ROUGE - LSU's defensive tackle Maason Smith will not be playing during the first game of the season against Florida State, sources told The Advocate on Wednesday.
The Advocate said Smith's suspension is the result of an NCAA violation for reception of improper benefits.
LSU Defensive Tackle Maason Smith was back working out on the side today at practice.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 15, 2023
Was in running shoes yesterday after getting injured over the weekend. #LSU pic.twitter.com/lZkoNQD9HB
WBRZ asked two LSU officials for confirmation about the suspension, but they declined to comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GOHSEP urging Louisiana residents to adhere to burn bans in order to...
-
Warrant reveals new details in Baton Rouge doctor's death; 3 face charges...
-
Baton Rouge, St. George fire departments sending help to scorched Sabine Parish
-
Forestry experts say trees need water during extreme heat, dry conditions
-
Poll: Landry, Wilson likely to advance, but one of them is 'best...