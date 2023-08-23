REPORT: LSU's DT Maason Smith suspended for first game of the season

83°
Wednesday, August 23 2023
BATON ROUGE - LSU's defensive tackle Maason Smith will not be playing during the first game of the season against Florida State, sources told The Advocate on Wednesday. 

The Advocate said Smith's suspension is the result of an NCAA violation for reception of improper benefits.

WBRZ asked two LSU officials for confirmation about the suspension, but they declined to comment. 

