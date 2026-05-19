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REPORT: Former St. John's basketball star commits to LSU, but his eligibility is uncertain
BATON ROUGE - The 2025 Big East Player of the Year, RJ Luis, has committed to LSU men's basketball, but he is currently ineligible to play this season.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Luis is the latest addition to Will Wade’s 2026 roster. However, he will likely need to file a lawsuit in an effort to gain immediate eligibility.
BREAKING: Former pro guard RJ Luis Jr. has signed with LSU, @PeteNakos reports??— On3 (@On3) May 19, 2026
Luis was the 2025 Big East player of the year.https://t.co/mzMe9luCgH pic.twitter.com/ZdUDJKoec3
After playing for the St. John's Red Storm in 2024-25, Luis entered both the transfer portal and the 2025 NBA Draft. He remained in the draft past the withdrawal deadline and ultimately went undrafted.
Luis later signed with the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Boston Celtics. He was eventually waived and signed with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, but was waived again before appearing in a game.
Historically, the NCAA has ruled that players who sign NBA contracts are ineligible to return to college basketball, meaning Luis will likely have to sue the NCAA in order to gain immediate eligibility.
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The 6-foot-7 small forward put together a dominant 2024-25 campaign, earning Big East Player of the Year honors and second-team All-American recognition. He averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Red Storm.
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