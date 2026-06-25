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Morgan City Police arrest man out on parole after they find him with cocaine, synthetic marijuana
MORGAN CITY — A man on parole after being convicted on drug charges has been arrested again in Morgan City after he was found with cocaine and synthetic marijuana.
On Monday, Morgan City Police officers were patrolling a residential neighborhood within the city and saw a man later identified as 52-year-old Keith Allen Clark walking. After he noticed the patrolling officers, Clark tried to run away on foot and tried to discard illegal narcotics, police said.
The drugs were later recovered and found to have been suspected crack cocaine, suspected powder cocaine and suspected synthetic marijuana. Police said they believe Clark intended to sell the cocaine throughout the Morgan City area.
He was booked on possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, as well as possession of synthetic marijuana.
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