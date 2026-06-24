AG hires London firm as it continues probe into alleged corruption in Baton Rouge government

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Attorney General's office has hired a London-based accounting firm as it continues its investigation into alleged corruption among Baton Rouge government officials, including bribery and theft charges against councilman Cleve Dunn.

The AG's office has entered into a $150,000 contract with Ernst and Young, and the firm will help probe funding sources, contracts and relationships within the public sector.

The contract went into effect at the end of March and remains active through the end of the year, with the primary focus of Ernst and Young's work with the AG's office being on public officials who have not yet been indicted in the corruption investigation.

The full contract can be viewed here.

The AG's office did not provide a comment on the partnership with the firm.

Several people have been indicted in connection with the AG's corruption probe, including Capital Area Transit System Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas and contractor Jay Colar, who were both implicated in an alleged scheme with Dunn. Documents say Thomas introduced Colar to Dunn, who awarded contracts to Colar's company. Dunn allegedly made more than $30,000 in kickbacks.

Two more city-parish arrests were made: Courtney Scott, a former administrator for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and Veronica Mathis, whose company assisted Broome's "Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge" program. They were booked on charges including conspiracy, theft, bribery, money laundering and public contract fraud.