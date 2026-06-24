Baton Rouge runway shut down at airport after small plane lands with gear issues

BATON ROUGE — The runway at the Baton Rouge airport was shut down after an airplane with landing gear issues came in.

Officials describe the plane as a small, general aviation aircraft.

No injuries were reported, and efforts are focused on assessing the situation.

The runway was closed from 1:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., with no planes taking off or landing at this time.

According to the airport's website, so far one incoming flight from Atlanta has been diverted, and another flight from Atlanta and Houston have been delayed.