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Gov. Jeff Landry quietly makes new LSU Board appointments
Gov. Jeff Landry increased his control of the LSU Board of Supervisors by quietly appointing two donors to the university oversight board.
Chad Moody and Jennifer Settoon were named to the board earlier this month though neither appointment was publicly announced, which is typical when Landry makes higher education board appointments.
Moody was a safety on the roster of LSU’s 2007 national championship football team. He is the founder and CEO of the Lafayette-based nursing care company Crossroads Area Management. He previously held a seat on the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges Board of Supervisors.
Moody and companies he is connected have made campaign donations to Landry, according to state ethics administration records.
Moody replaces Patrick Morrow of Opelousas, who Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed to the LSU and is a major Democratic donor.
Jennifer Settoon and her husband, Russ, of Ascension Parish own several businesses, including Settoon Towing and Settoon Capital, through which they have made significant donations to Landry and other Republicans.
Settoon replaces Laurie Lipsey Aronson of Baton Rouge, also a major Democratic donor who Edwards appointed. Aronson is among the few members of any higher education board who have voted contrary to Landry’s board appointees since he took office in 2024.
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Landry also reappointed Collis Temple Jr. to the LSU board. Temple is a former basketball star who played on the Tigers’ first integrated team and now owns several businesses. He has donated to Democrats and Republicans, including Edwards and Landry.
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