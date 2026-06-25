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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellowjackets

3 days 20 hours 33 minutes ago Sunday, June 21 2026 Jun 21, 2026 June 21, 2026 7:28 PM June 21, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

DENHAM SPRINGS - It's rebuild year for personnel in Denham Springs. After graduating 41 seniors from last season, the Yellowjackets come into the 2026 season very young.

The Jackets only have three returning starters on offense and about one or two starters returning on defense.

Despite their lack of experience, head coach Brett Beard believes Denham Springs' offensive line will be their biggest strength heading into the season.

There is also an offseason battle for the starting quarterback job. Da'Jean Golmond left big shoes to fill after his record-breaking season in 2025, but coach Beard says he enjoys seeing the competition between the younger guys.

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Denham Springs will open their season at home against the Albany Hornet on Sept. 4.

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