Latest Weather Blog
New exhibit highlighting Louisiana's history opens at Old State Capitol
BATON ROUGE - From now until December, you can take a step back in time at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
The "Excursions, Expeditions, and Discoveries: A Young Nation Expands" exhibit is now open.
"Tracing the footsteps of the explorers sent west after the Louisiana Purchase, these exhibitions connect early American exploration with the landscapes and communities of Louisiana today. Through historic narratives and contemporary photography created in collaboration with LSU students, we reimagine what it means to discover, document, and remember a changing nation," the exhibit's website says.
The exhibit, along with "Reimagining America: The Maps of Lewis & Clark," is free for all ages and is open until December 18th.
More information can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Water District No. 1 customers without water for several hours...
-
Gov. Landry vetoes several bills, funding provisions passed during 2026 legislative session
-
BRFD: Man arrested on arson charges after Curtis Street air conditioning unit...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Teenager killed in Southdowns neighborhood, sources say
-
2une In Previews: Watson marking 250th July 4th Celebration with parade
Sports Video
-
Trio of Tigers rated Top-10 at their position in College Football 27
-
Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS...
-
Team Phelps: Napoleonville family "all-in" on son's rodeo dream
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
-
Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven breaks down recruitment