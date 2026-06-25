New exhibit highlighting Louisiana's history opens at Old State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - From now until December, you can take a step back in time at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.

The "Excursions, Expeditions, and Discoveries: A Young Nation Expands" exhibit is now open.

"Tracing the footsteps of the explorers sent west after the Louisiana Purchase, these exhibitions connect early American exploration with the landscapes and communities of Louisiana today. Through historic narratives and contemporary photography created in collaboration with LSU students, we reimagine what it means to discover, document, and remember a changing nation," the exhibit's website says.

The exhibit, along with "Reimagining America: The Maps of Lewis & Clark," is free for all ages and is open until December 18th.

More information can be found here.