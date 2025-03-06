REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line coach

67°
1 hour 20 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, March 06 2025
Source: The Advocate
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU's week-long coaching search for a defensive line coach seems to be coming to an end. Reports say the Tigers are in talks to hire former Tiger defensive lineman and 2003 National Champion Kyle Williams as their new defensive line coach. The Advocate's Wilson Alexander first reported the news.

Williams played for the Tigers from 2002 to 2005 and finished his career on the defensive line with 16.5 quarterback sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 140 total tackles.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent 13 seasons with the Buffalo Bills.  After retiring from the league, Williams accepted a defensive coordinator position in 2020 at his alma mater, Ruston High School. 

Williams will take over for Bo Davis who was hired by the New Orleans Saints last week to coach their defensive line. 

