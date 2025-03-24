Gov. Landry, President Trump announce $5.8 billion Hyundai steel mill in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE — Hyundai is planning a nearly $6 billion investment in Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry, President Donald Trump and other officials announced at the White House on Monday.

The South Korean car manufacturer will be opening its first North American steel facility in Donaldsonville, the governor said during the afternoon announcement. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the $5.8 billion facility will be located on 1,700 acres of sugarcane fields in the RiverPlex MegaPark industrial center.

The facility is expected to create 1,300 direct jobs and 4,100 indirect jobs in the capital region.

“Hyundai’s decision to invest nearly $6 billion in Ascension Parish speaks volumes about Louisiana’s skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and our ability to compete for innovative manufacturing facilities,” Landry said. “This announcement makes clear that Louisiana’s manufacturing sector is roaring back, thanks to our historic tax reforms, our business-friendly approach and the many competitive advantages our state has to offer international powerhouses like Hyundai.”

Landry said Hyundai's investment is a tangible example of Trump's America-First policies. He added that Louisiana will have $50 billion in construction projects by the end of the summer, something he also attributes to Trump.

Trump said the plant will produce more than 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually. He said the steel will be used in Alabama and Georgia, the latter being the site of another major Hyundai expansion into America, to produce more than a million American-made cars every year.

"This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work," the president said, adding that Hyundai will not have to pay tariffs if they continue to make their cars in the United States.

Trump said that Hyundai's investment in Donaldsonville is part of a larger, $21 billion investment in American production.

Trump added that he hopes Hyundai will be set a trend for automobile companies bringing more money and investments into the country.

"We plan to supply automotive steel plates not only for Hyundai Motor and Kia’s strategic models but also to expand sales to U.S. automakers in the future," Hyundai Steel Company President and CEO Gang Hyun Seo said.

Louisiana Economic Development said they won the project for Louisiana by offering Hyundai a "competitive incentives package including a $100 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements."

LED said that the company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program and invest in nearby infrastructure upgrades. Hyundai will also invest in a new Port of South Louisiana deep water dock on the Westbank of Ascension Parish to accommodate steel and materials shipments.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment thanked Landry and other officials for helping bring Hyundai into Ascension Parish, but praised Trump for allowing for the deal to happen in the first place.

"Ascension is proud to support businesses that drive both progress and opportunity for our citizens,” Cointment said. "Through Hyundai Steel Company, we will see the creation of over 1,300 jobs, with many positions being filled by individuals trained right here in Ascension Parish. Education and training are essential in addressing poverty and inequality and laying the foundation for lasting economic growth. Today marks a milestone in our community's journey toward a brighter and more prosperous future for all of Ascension.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy praised the decision, which he said will generate $4.1 billion annually.

“Made in America is good, but made in Louisiana is even better! My team has advocated to Hyundai that Louisiana is the best state to invest in. I’m glad they agree!” Cassidy, a Republican, said in a statement. “Thank you to President Trump and Governor Landry for their support for American manufacturing and Louisiana jobs.”

Was boarding a plane when I heard the great news! Made in America is good—made in Louisiana is even better!

Rep. Troy Carter, who represents Donaldsonville, also praised the Hyundai plant, calling it a "major milestone in fortifying America's manufacturing future.

"This investment in Louisiana addresses the growing need for a resilient, secure domestic supply chain," Carter, a Democrat, said. "As demand for locally produced, high-quality automotive steel continues to rise, this state-of-the-art facility will play a critical role in supporting Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. production operations and driving economic growth across the region.”

Hyundai anticipates construction to begin in the third quarter of 2026. According to The Advocate, the plant may be up and running by 2029 if its approved by state and local regulators.