REPORT: Hall of Famer Joe Dumars expected to become lead basketball executive of the New Orleans Pelicans

Photo: Joe Dumars via. NBA

NEW ORLEANS- After parting ways with basketball operations chief David Griffin on Monday, reports say the New Orleans Pelicans already have their eyes on his replacement.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Shams Charania reports that the Pelicans plan to sit down and finalize a deal this week with Dumars to make him the lead basketball executive for the franchise.

The Pelicans and Dumars are expected to engage in conversations to finalize a deal by the end of the week, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Dgzvaanwkd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2025

Dumars, a Louisiana native, was the Pistons' president of basketball operations from 2000-2014 and was voted the 2003 executive of the year. He helped build the Pistons' 2004 championship roster.

During his four-year collegiate career at McNeese State University, Dumars averaged 22.5 points per game as a Cowboy. He finished his college career as the 11th leading scorer in NCAA history.

Dumars has been the head of NBA basketball operations since May 2022.