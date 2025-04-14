82°
REPORT: Hall of Famer Joe Dumars expected to become lead basketball executive of the New Orleans Pelicans

2 hours 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, April 14 2025 Apr 14, 2025 April 14, 2025 1:12 PM April 14, 2025 in News
Source: ESPN
By: Hunter McCann
Photo: Joe Dumars via. NBA

NEW ORLEANS- After parting ways with basketball operations chief David Griffin on Monday, reports say the New Orleans Pelicans already have their eyes on his replacement.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Shams Charania reports that the Pelicans plan to sit down and finalize a deal this week with Dumars to make him the lead basketball executive for the franchise.

Dumars, a Louisiana native, was the Pistons' president of basketball operations from 2000-2014 and was voted the 2003 executive of the year. He helped build the Pistons' 2004 championship roster.

During his four-year collegiate career at McNeese State University, Dumars averaged 22.5 points per game as a Cowboy. He finished his college career as the 11th leading scorer in NCAA history. 

Dumars has been the head of NBA basketball operations since May 2022. 

