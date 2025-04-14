62°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Four shot in French Quarter on Sunday night
NEW ORLEANS - Four people were shot in New Orleans on Sunday night less than two hours after the weekend-long French Quarter Festival wrapped up.
WWL reported that the shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Iberville and Decatur streets. The area was blocked off from traffic by New Orleans Police officers.
Trending News
The New Orleans news station said four victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Easter festivities kick off with egg hunts across capital area
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU WR Kyren Lacy takes own life during police chase...
-
Neighbors react to fatal stabbing in Prairieville neighborhood
-
'Leave that away from the children:' Community responds after Strawberry Festival shooting
-
Report: Four shot in French Quarter on Sunday night