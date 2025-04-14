62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Report: Four shot in French Quarter on Sunday night

2 hours 25 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, April 13 2025 Apr 13, 2025 April 13, 2025 9:39 PM April 13, 2025 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Four people were shot in New Orleans on Sunday night less than two hours after the weekend-long French Quarter Festival wrapped up.

WWL reported that the shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Iberville and Decatur streets. The area was blocked off from traffic by New Orleans Police officers.

The New Orleans news station said four victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

