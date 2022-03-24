Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark could miss rookie NFL season
Former LSU Tiger linebacker Damone Clark will likely miss his rookie NFL season and potentially see his draft stock tumble down the board following back surgery for an issue discovered at the NFL Combine earlier this month.
Tom Pellisario of the NFL Network is reporting that the former Southern Lab Kitten underwent a spinal fusion surgery on Thursday after an MRI at the combine revealed a herniated disk.
While Clark is expected to make a full recovery, this will undo all of the hard work that he put in on the field to improve his game this past season as a Tiger.
Clark was LSU's leading tackler with 135 total, 78 unassisted tackles. He also led the team in sacks (5.5) and tackle for loss with 15.5.
Trending News
The Butkus Award finalist was thought to have improved his stock to an early day two selection, but with the news of surgery and expected time away from the game he will surely drop back to a day three pick.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly commercial bus crash reported on I-10
-
Federal funding allows EBR mayor's office to resume rental assistance payments
-
Lawmakers approve new resolution granting Ronald Greene investigative committee subpoena powers
-
Bride gets wedding video after contacting 2OYS
-
Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Departments help in Arabi
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade