REPORT: Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark could miss rookie NFL season

Former LSU Tiger linebacker Damone Clark will likely miss his rookie NFL season and potentially see his draft stock tumble down the board following back surgery for an issue discovered at the NFL Combine earlier this month.

Tom Pellisario of the NFL Network is reporting that the former Southern Lab Kitten underwent a spinal fusion surgery on Thursday after an MRI at the combine revealed a herniated disk.

While Clark is expected to make a full recovery, this will undo all of the hard work that he put in on the field to improve his game this past season as a Tiger.

Clark was LSU's leading tackler with 135 total, 78 unassisted tackles. He also led the team in sacks (5.5) and tackle for loss with 15.5.

The Butkus Award finalist was thought to have improved his stock to an early day two selection, but with the news of surgery and expected time away from the game he will surely drop back to a day three pick.