Report: Dunkin' Donuts closes more Baton Rouge locations

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE- Dunkin' Donuts has shut down two Baton Rouge locations with hopes that it might return to the area at some point in the future, according to a report from the Advocate.

Officials told the Advocate that the locations at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Florida Boulevard were closed this week, just six months after the location at S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard was also shut down.

Dunkin’ Donuts re-entered the Baton Rouge market in 2013 after a roughly 20-year absence. The chain says it hopes to return to the area in the future.