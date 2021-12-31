Report: Cincinnati's Mike Denbrock expected to become LSU's new offensive coordinator

Brian Kelly has taken his sweet time assembling his new staff and with this patience has come some great hires. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reporting Friday night that Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is expected to become LSU's newest OC. Denbrock and Cincinnati lost to Alabama in the first CFP semi final 27-6.

Mike Denbrock joined the University of Cincinnati football coaching staff in January 2017 and has served as the offensive coordinator since. He moved from quarterbacks to tight ends coach in 2018.



In 2021, Denbrock was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach, as Cincinnati went 13-0 for the first time in school history, won its second-straight American Athletic Conference Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoffs Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

The hire comes to little to no surprise being that Denbrock and Brian Kelly have experience together. Before coming to Cincy, Denbrock was at Notre Dame from 2010-16 in a variety of roles. He coached tight ends (2010-11), outside receivers and was the passing game coordinator (2012-13), served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach (2014) and was the associate head coach and wide receivers coach (2015-16). During his second stint with the Fighting Irish, Denbrock coached in six bowl games, including the 2012 BCS National Championship.

He was also an assistant at Grand Valley State from 1992-98, coaching the quarterbacks (1992-95) before moving to the defensive side of the ball as coordinator and linebackers coach (1996-98).