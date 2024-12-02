Report: 4 years after bombshell reports, most Title IX complaints go nowhere in understaffed LSU office

BATON ROUGE — Four years after LSU was embroiled in scandal following multiple reports that the university mishandled numerous cases of sexual misconduct, there are still vacancies and dead-end investigations in the university's Title IX office, the Louisiana Illuminator and Tiger Rag reported Monday.

The Illuminator's report showed that most Title IX complaints go nowhere, with many stalling when complainants don’t respond when the office contacts them.

LSU’s most recent power-based violence report from April showed that nine cases have been open since the fall 2022 or spring 2023 semester. A Title IX complaint filed by two employees nearly two years ago has also not been followed up on, employees told the Illuminator and Tiger Rag.

In the wake of the bombshell USA Today reports about sexual misconduct by multiple athletes including Derrius Guice, law firm Husch Blackwell evaluated the university's Title IX failings. The 262-page report did not provide a recommended number of investigators but noted LSU’s peer institutions have between three and six investigators.

LSU currently has three investigators, with one currently on leave.

Three investigators, with only two currently active, is “absolutely not” enough for a campus of over 36,000 students, Nicole Bedera, a sociologist and author who studies Title IX structures at universities, told the Illuminator. LSU has three openings for investigators, but it does not appear to be currently advertising the vacancies online.

The Illuminator reports that there are six other unfilled jobs out of a total of 21 authorized positions in the main campus Title IX office. LSU representatives said the office is currently fully staffed as Husch Blackwell advised and as suggested in a report by Baker Tilly, another law firm LSU hired to ensure it fulfilled the Husch Blackwell recommendations.

“Are there still a few jobs to fill? Yes, like any office people come and go and so there is [sic] always a few openings,” spokesman Todd Woodward said in a statement. “Right now LSU has just under 500 active job openings posted.”

The Illuminator's entire report can be found here.