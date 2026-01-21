68°
REPORT: 35-year-old man arrested for allegedly setting 8 cars on fire in New Orleans neighborhood

1 hour 48 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, January 21 2026 Jan 21, 2026 January 21, 2026 12:12 PM January 21, 2026 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to eight cars in the Bywater neighborhood on Monday, according to a report by NOLA.com.

Newly elected mayor Helena Moreno reportedly announced the arrest of Kyle Tomeson on four counts of aggravated arson and nine counts of simple arson. According to NOLA.com, officials said in a press conference Thursday that they caught Tomeson within 48 hours of the fires after seeing him on surveillance video. 

Tomeson is accused of torching eight cars and a home along Montegut, Dauphine and Desire streets early Monday morning. No injuries were reported. 

