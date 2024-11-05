75°
Rep. Julia Letlow claims reelection victory in state's 5th Congressional District
BATON ROUGE — Rep. Julia Letlow (R) claimed victory Tuesday night as polls showed her leading by a 2-1 margin over two competitors for her re-election battle from the state's 5th Congressional District.
Letlow beat M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (R) and Michael Vallien Jr. (D).
