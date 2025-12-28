79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Police reveal details about fatal crash in Zachary

1 hour 41 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, December 28 2025 Dec 28, 2025 December 28, 2025 12:49 PM December 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The Louisiana State Police revealed information about a fatal crash that took place around 7 p.m. in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday.

According to investigators, 68-year-old Leon McKneely of Zachary was killed when a Ford Fusion traveling northbound on La. 67 near Wilmore Drive allegedly struck McKneely, who was walking in the center of the northbound lane.

Trending News

McKneely was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver was uninjured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days