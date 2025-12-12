Latest Weather Blog
Rep. Julia Letlow announces on X that she's engaged to be married
BATON ROUGE — U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow announced on X Friday that she is engaged to be married.
Letlow, 44, posted a photo of her with former LSU baseball player Kevin Ainsworth, who is a partner at the Jones Walker firm in Baton Rouge. Her office said the proposal was made at the White House before a party that included several members of Congress.
What a blessing it will be to spend the rest of my life with Kevin Ainsworth.— Congresswoman Julia Letlow (@RepJuliaLetlow) December 12, 2025
The best White House Christmas/Engagement party ever ?? pic.twitter.com/ig6pmWAT4d
Letlow's first husband Luke Letlow was elected to Congress in 2020 but died from COVID-19 before taking office. Julia Letlow won a special election in March 2021 and has been re-elected twice since. After redistricting, her north Louisiana district now extends well into Baton Rouge.
Ainsworth earned a bachelor's degree in business management from LSU in 1996 and his law degree from LSU four years later. He was on the LSU baseball team from 1993-95.
A wedding date wasn't immediately announced.
