Relieve stress, recycle, help Companion Animal Alliance with Smash-A-Thon hosted by local IT company

BATON ROUGE — To recycle old computer equipment and raise money for the Companion Animal Alliance, IT company Sparkhound is hosting a Smash-A-Thon on Thursday where attendees can destroy old printers and computers for a good cause.

The event, hosted at Celtic Studios just off Airline Highway by Costco, lets attendees take their stress out on malfunctioning technology to help the animals at the shelter.

"Not only are these electronics unusable, but they’re also taking up valuable storage space for companies across Baton Rouge," the company said.

Aside from the positive destruction, the event will also have food, drinks, live music and game booths.

All proceeds for the event will go to the Companion Animal Alliance.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. at Stage 2 on the Celtic Studios lot. Tickets cost $10. More information can be found here.