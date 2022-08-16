95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Relief Windows opens new headquarters in Prairieville

2 hours 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, August 16 2022 Aug 16, 2022 August 16, 2022 12:55 PM August 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Locally-owned window, door and siding installer Relief Windows officially relocated its corporate headquarters to Ascension Parish Tuesday morning. 

Owner and founder Brandon Hollie and his wife Adrienne Hollie were accompanied by Ascension Chamber of Commerce CEO Anthony Ramirez for the ribbon-cutting at the new site along Airline Highway.

Trending News

Relief Windows has served the Baton Rouge area for about 15 years, and their service area currently includes Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days