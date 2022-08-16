95°
Latest Weather Blog
Relief Windows opens new headquarters in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - Locally-owned window, door and siding installer Relief Windows officially relocated its corporate headquarters to Ascension Parish Tuesday morning.
Owner and founder Brandon Hollie and his wife Adrienne Hollie were accompanied by Ascension Chamber of Commerce CEO Anthony Ramirez for the ribbon-cutting at the new site along Airline Highway.
Trending News
Relief Windows has served the Baton Rouge area for about 15 years, and their service area currently includes Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge water spout forms off Destin beach
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
Hammerhead shark thrashes around just feet from Gulf Coast beachgoers
-
Man's home surveillance system at center of criminal case: Held on $1,000,000...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins