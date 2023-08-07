97°
Registration open for Men's Health Summit at Pennington Biomedical

Monday, August 07 2023
BATON ROUGE - Pennington Biomedical is hosting free health and wellness event for men 18 and older at the end of August.

The 2023 Men's Health Summit will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the C.B. Pennington Jr. Conference Center on the Pennington Biomedical campus, located at 6400 Perkins Road. 

The event will have free health screenings, educational sessions on health, immunizations and activities sponsored by Varsity Sports and TITLE Boxing Club. There will be prize giveaways and a keynote address from John Morgan, a comedian and motivational speaker. 

For more information or to register the event, click here. 

