Regis Philbin, legendary TV host, dies at 88

BATON ROUGE- Regis Philbin, the legendary television host, actor, singer, and media personality has died at 88-years-old.

Philbin passed Saturday morning after suffering from a heart attack at his home in New York, sources say. His family released a public statement later in the day.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement said. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Throughout his career, Philbin had various health issues dating back to 1993. His family says he dealt with heart issues in the past few years.

Raised in the Bronx before attending the University of Notre Dame, Philbin served in the Navy before his career on television began, first as host of a local talk show in San Diego, “The Regis Philbin Show.” He went on to co-star on ABC talk show “The Joey Bishop Show,” before hosting “The Morning Show” beginning in 1983. It was later renamed “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee,” launching an iconic talk-show hosting career. Kathie Lee Gifford left the show after 15 years. In 2001, the franchise became known as “Live! with Regis and Kelly,” with Regis hosting opposite Kelly Ripa. He left the show in 2011 after hosting for 23 years.

The icon gained popularity for hosting the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” from 1999 to 2002, but his on-camera career began in the '50s.