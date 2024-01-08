65°
Red Stick Ready offering sandbags at eight BREC parks ahead of Monday's storms

3 hours 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, January 08 2024 Jan 8, 2024 January 08, 2024 3:41 PM January 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are available at eight BREC locations in East Baton Rouge Parish ahead of Monday's storms. 

The following locations will have sand and sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels. 

-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
-BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
-BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
-BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
-BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road
-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
-BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
-BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

