Red Cross to begin casework and limited financial assistance

BATON ROUGE - The American Red Cross will begin recovery casework to assist flood victims with services and resources necessary for recovery. In addition, The Red Cross will also provide limited financial assistance to those who qualify.

"People in Louisiana are ready to take the next step, to try to get back to a normal life, to have a home again instead of staying in a shelter," said Joshua Joachim, regional executive for the Louisiana Red Cross Region.

In a report released Saturday, the Red Cross said financial assistance will be available for those who do not qualify for federal disaster assistance and have had major damage or their home has been destroyed. If eligible, the financial assistance would provide $125 per person.

Those who do not qualify for financial assistance may still receive help creating recovery plans and assistance from other agencies.

People who may be eligible for Red Cross financial assistance should register online at redcross.org/LAfloodassistance or call 855-224-2490. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or require accessible communications may text 571-422-1144. If someone is still in a shelter, Red Cross workers will help with their registration.