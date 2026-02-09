Latest Weather Blog
Red Cross providing mobile aid station for storm relief
CONVENT – Red Cross disaster relief workers are still on the ground in Convent and other areas affected by last week’s severe weather.
According to the Red Cross, volunteers served over 1,600 meals Saturday between lunch and dinner to residents in Assumption, Livingston, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.
Sunday, Red Cross provided mobile aid stations to residents in Convent and other disaster affected areas. The St. James Parish aid station is set up at the entrance to Sugar Hill RV Park in Convent, La.
“The Red Cross is known for bringing in supplies and food when a disaster strikes,” Regional Chief Kay Wilkins said. “However, we understand that our neighbors need to tell their story and we’re here to listen.”
Wilkins said the mobile aid stations will also be staffed with health and mental health professionals.
Trending News
Anyone interested in helping the Red Cross efforts can make a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief at redcross.org. You can also donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six former LSU Tigers to appear in Super Bowl, continuing 25-year streak
-
LSU students pack Walk-Ons to watch Super Bowl, cheer on former Tigers
-
Black History Month: Southern University's nursing school honors history as it celebrates...
-
Mid City Gras rolls down North Boulevard in Baton Rouge
-
Four arrested for allegedly bringing contraband to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center