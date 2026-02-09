Red Cross providing mobile aid station for storm relief

CONVENT – Red Cross disaster relief workers are still on the ground in Convent and other areas affected by last week’s severe weather.

According to the Red Cross, volunteers served over 1,600 meals Saturday between lunch and dinner to residents in Assumption, Livingston, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.

Sunday, Red Cross provided mobile aid stations to residents in Convent and other disaster affected areas. The St. James Parish aid station is set up at the entrance to Sugar Hill RV Park in Convent, La.

“The Red Cross is known for bringing in supplies and food when a disaster strikes,” Regional Chief Kay Wilkins said. “However, we understand that our neighbors need to tell their story and we’re here to listen.”

Wilkins said the mobile aid stations will also be staffed with health and mental health professionals.

Anyone interested in helping the Red Cross efforts can make a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief at redcross.org. You can also donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.