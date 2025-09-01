Records identify Baton Rouge man accused of weekend shooting that led to standoff on N. 44th Street

BATON ROUGE — Authorities said a man accused of a shooting that led to a police standoff on North 44th Street was arrested after a fight over the weekend.

Darryl Carter, 48, allegedly got into a verbal argument with another man along North 28th Street on Saturday before getting into a truck, firing a shot in the air and driving off.

The man Carter was arguing with then called the Baton Rouge Police before driving to North 44th Street, where Carter lived. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that Carter then came out of the home holding an AK-47, a weapon he then handed to another person outside the home, before pulling a pistol on the alleged victim.

Carter then shot at least one shot at the alleged victim, and the man now armed with the AK-47 also shot at him, deputies said. The two men who fired the guns then went inside the North 44th Street home. No one was shot, arrest records say.

Authorities then became involved in an hours-long standoff with Carter and the other armed man. Officers eventually arrested Carter after he left the home, but the other man was not found inside.

Carter was booked on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.