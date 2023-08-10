RECORD warm low temperature recorded this morning

The summer of 2023 has broken many records. This is currently the hottest summer that the WBRZ viewing area has ever seen.

We also have crushed the record for the number of lows at or above 80 degrees. This morning, the temperature failed to get below 84 degrees. That makes this officially the warmest night we have seen at the metro airport ever since records started being kept.

The craziest thing is we actually broke the record for the warmest low a couple of days ago, with a low of 83 degrees. So now, we have broke that record TWICE this year, in the span of a couple of days. This just adds to the growing list of heat records that the summer of 2023 has stacked up...

For future updates on this extreme heat