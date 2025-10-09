Recently-obtained evidence in crash involving Kyren Lacy shows new look at deadly wreck

The WBRZ Investigative Unit received dozens of documents and videos from the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's office concerning the December wreck that caused the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall and led to the negligent homicide arrest of former LSU football player Kyren Lacy.

Lacy's culpability has been disputed by the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's office in its own investigation, which claims Lacy should not be charged with negligent homicide because he could not have known his actions caused the wreck, as he was more than 70 yards behind it when it happened.

Leading up to the crash, Lacy was traveling over 80 miles per hour and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone.

A newly-released video shows crash bystanders giving an initial report to Trooper Tyler Werner. Several people at the crash site told Trooper Werner that a green Charger caused the wreck and sped through the scene. It was all before Lacy was identified as the driver.

Still at the scene, Trooper Werner gave the woman who crashed into Herman Hall's car a ticket.

"Being that they slammed on their brakes and you had to immediately swerve to get out the way, that does put you in violation for following too closely," he said in his body cam footage.

According to reports, the woman was injured in the wreck and had to have more than one surgery on her ankle.

Evidence from the DA's office included video from three weeks later, when Werner's supervisor, Sgt. Leeman Howard, went to the hospital to get her official witness statement.

You can watch the entire interview here.

Toward the end, Leeman tells the woman and her mother that the man inside the car she hit died, but adds that she is not at fault.

"She's not being charged with nothing, so y'all don't stress about that at all," Sgt. Howard said.

In fact, he goes so far as to say that the ticket she received at the scene for following too closely was a mistake.

"Don't worry about that ticket. Trooper kind of jumped the gun on that one a little bit."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit discovered the woman has a history of tailgating and was issued tickets for it in 2015 and 2020.

Lacy also has a history of illegally passing cars. He got a citation in Assumption Parish just two months before the wreck.