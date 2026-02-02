Latest Weather Blog
Recall petition filed with Secretary of State's Office against Mayor-President Sid Edwards
BATON ROUGE — A recall petition was filed with the Secretary of State's office on Friday against Mayor-President Sid Edwards.
According to the petition submitted to Jeff Landry, the recall for Edwards is due to his failing to provide effective leadership, demonstrate transparency and accountability, and act in the best interest of the residents of the parish.
The petition, chaired by Marian Hills and Aaron Banks, claimed that this has resulted "in a loss of public confidence in the office of Mayor-President."
Edwards, who first took the title of Mayor-President in January of 2025, failed to pass his Thrive EBR plan that would have allowed him to balance the city-parish books with $52 million in library funds and tax revenue from two other agencies to cover a budget shortfall.
Organizers would need to collect signatures from at least 20% of the voting population within the parish in order to remove Edwards from his position. As of Jan. 30, there are 236,484 registered voters in East Baton Rouge Parish, meaning organizers would need a minimum of 47,297 signatures.
