Rebecca Harris appointed as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry announced changes to the leadership at the Department of Children and Family Services on Friday afternoon.
Rebecca Harris has been appointed to serve as the next Secretary for DCFS. Judge David Matlock — the current Secretary — will serve as the Confidential Assistant to the Secretary, effective Aug. 1.
“Rebecca has consistently demonstrated the kind of steady, thoughtful leadership Louisiana families need,” Gov. Landry said. “Her experience in operational improvement and her commitment to protecting our most vulnerable children make her the right choice to lead DCFS. I have full confidence she will strengthen this department and deliver positive outcomes for our most vulnerable citizens.”
Harris brings over 20 years of public service in Louisiana to her new role.
"I am honored and excited to serve as Secretary during this great time of opportunity and transformation, focusing on strategic commitments to improve outcomes for those we serve. I’m proud to lead this team of dedicated and courageous professionals who show up every day for Louisiana’s children and families," she said.
