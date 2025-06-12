88°
Realtors' association hosting shoe drive for children
BATON ROUGE - The Women's Council of Realtors in Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a summer shoe drive for kids.
They will be accepting donations of new or gently worn shoes at their office until July 25. Those can be dropped off at 14101 Perkins Rd.
For more information, click here.
