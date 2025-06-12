88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Realtors' association hosting shoe drive for children

2 hours 16 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 12:24 PM June 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Women's Council of Realtors in Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a summer shoe drive for kids. 

They will be accepting donations of new or gently worn shoes at their office until July 25. Those can be dropped off at 14101 Perkins Rd.

Trending News

For more information, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days