80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ray Parker suspended indefinitely from LSU football team

1 hour 8 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 8:01 AM September 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Defensive end Ray Parker has been suspended indefinitely from the LSU football team for violation of team rules, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday. 

At this time, few details are known concerning Parker's alleged violations. 

The former player was in his second year with the Tigers after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019. 

He played tight end at Ruston High and was named to the 2018 All-USA Louisiana Football Team as an offensive tackle.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days