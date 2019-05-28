74°
Rare all-white panda captured on camera in Chinese reserve

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

CHINA - Reports say a rare all-white panda was photographed in a Chinese nature reserve.

According to ABC News, the Wolong National Nature Reserve released the photo of the animal as it walked through a forest in southwestern China. The panda was caught by a camera that was triggered by the animal's movement as it passed in early April.

The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs, ears, and around the eyes.

Officials say, the panda is the first of its kind photographed in the area.

