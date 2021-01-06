Rapper, Dr. Dre, reportedly hospitalized for brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre

LOS ANGELES, California - Dr. Dre, a rapper with iconic status in the industry, is under the care of a medical team at a Los Angeles hospital, CNN reports.

According to the news outlet, Dre took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform fans of his hospitalization at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I am doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," Dr. Dre wrote. "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Also known by his given name, Andre Young, the 55-year-old music executive did not spell out why he was hospitalized but TMZ and several other news sources say Dre was diagnosed as suffering from a brain aneurysm.

According to TMZ, the popular rapper experienced the aneurysm Monday and was rushed by ambulance to Cedars. He was reportedly admitted into the hospital's ICU and remains there as of Wednesday morning.



TMZ reports, "Our sources say the 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors don't know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests."

Dre is a Compton, California native who was a member of a rap group called N.W.A. before releasing his first solo album in 1992.

He went on to win seven Grammy's and aid fellow rappers in the process of developing skill and expanding their fan bases.

As the founder of Aftermath and co-founder of Beats Electronics and Death Row Records, Dre is also well known for launching the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.