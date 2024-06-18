80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Raising Cane's owner makes $100 thousand donation to Snoop Dogg's youth football organization

1 hour 52 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 10:22 AM June 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DALLAS, Tex. - Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves has been friends with rapper Snoop Dogg for years, and this is only made more apparent with Graves' recent donation to the musician's youth football organization, The Snoop Youth Football League. 

SYFL is a league based in Los Angeles that provides a safe and productive way for inner-city kids to have fun during their summers and learn about team values, sportsmanship, and fairness. 

“Snoop and I have been friends for years and I look forward to any chance we can partner together to make a difference. He’s a great person and has a heart for giving back to those who need it most,” said Graves. “He’s done great work through The Snoop Youth Football League and I know he’ll continue making a positive impact on inner-city youth with this donation.”

Trending News

The $100,000 donation from Raising Cane’s will empower The Snoop Youth Football League to help more youth and provide them with opportunities to learn about football and cheer, instill core values, and travel to new places.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days