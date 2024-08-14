Raising Cane's owner donates $100,000 to install coral reef in Grande Isle; pledges to build four more

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves donated $100,000 to CCA Louisiana to build an artificial coral reef in Grande Isle while pledging to donate an additional $400,000 to install four more off the Louisiana coastline.

Graves joined representatives from CCA Louisiana, Danos, Natrx, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at the Grand Isle Marina to commemorate the installation of CCA Louisiana’s largest inshore artificial reef in years.

According to a press release, the new reef will be made of "Cajun Coral," which is a type of highly flexible 3D concrete created by Natrx. CCA Louisiana worked on the first of the five new reefs, which will create over 10,000 square feet of surface for marine organisms and make it the largest inshore reef CCA Louisiana has installed since 2018.

That new reef will be CCA Louisiana's 52nd artificial reef and will be called "Raising Cane’s Hotel Sid" in the place of a decommissioned oil rig off the Gulf coast in Grand Isle.

"Being from Louisiana, I grew up fishing these waters and I understand how important our natural resources here are and how they're vital to the state," Graves said. "For me, building these reefs not only creates a great place to fish and creates countless species a home in this marine ecosystem, it also helps us sustain the local residence... that local economy gets boosted by that for people that live here and support the families."