55°
Latest Weather Blog
Raising Cane's officially closing downtown Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is permanently shuttering its downtown location after the restaurant closed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Founder Todd Graves told The Advocate the location had to shut down because they were "unable to reach an agreement on the lease."
The fast food restaurant on the corner of Third and Florida Street first opened in 2014. It shut down in March 2020 and was used to produce protective equipment during the pandemic.
Trending News
When indoor dining returned to Baton Rouge later in 2020, the location remained closed and many employees were reassigned to work at other Raising Cane's locations in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Explosion reported at chemical plant near Lake Charles
-
As Payton steps aside, winningest Saints coach reflects on 2006, post-Katrina season
-
Truck drivers younger than 21 required to complete apprenticeship program before taking...
-
Mayor's office teaming up with state, federal partners to stop violence
-
Governor's budget proposal includes $500M for new Mississippi River bridge, pay raises...