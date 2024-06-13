Raising Cane's named official sponsor of the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese's WNBA team

BATON ROUGE — Raising Cane's is continuing its support for former LSU superstar Angel Reese, with the Baton Rouge-based fried chicken chain being named a sponsor of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, Reese's new team announced Thursday.

This is the first brand deal Raising Cane's has inked with the WNBA in the 28 years since it was founded by former LSU student Todd Graves.

According to a release, Raising Cane's will be the "Official Chicken Finger of the Chicago Sky" and the premier partner of the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy. The company also designated "Caniac Corner" seating to host youth basketball teams from under-resourced Chicago communities at Sky games throughout the season.

The partnership with the Sky further solidifies the brand's commitment to women's sports through a variety of collaborations with female athletes, including deals with Reese and her Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso during their collegiate careers. LSU gymnast and social media icon Livvy Dunne also has sponsorships from Cane's.

The chicken brand also donated $100,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation, the release said.

Cane's operates 28 restaurants in the Chicago area.