Railroad crossing on La. 10 just east of U.S. 51 in Arcola closed through Thursday for repairs

ARCOLA — The Canadian National Railroad crossing on La. 10 just east of U.S. 51 in Arcola was closed through Thursday night as crews made repairs.

The crossing closed at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to reopen at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The closure is to allow CN Railroad crews to repair the crossing and asphalt surface.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that motorists traveling La. 10 east should take U.S. 51 north to La. 440, then east to La. 1054, then east to La. 1058, then south to re-intersect La. 10. For westbound drivers, they should take La. 1058 north to La. 1054, then west to La. 440, then west to U.S. 51, then south to re-intersect La. 10.