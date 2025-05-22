Latest Weather Blog
RaceTrac opens 40,000 sq. ft. distribution facility in Ascension Parish
GEISMAR — Gas station and convenience store chain RaceTrac opened a 40,000-square-foot distribution center in Ascension Parish.
The new center in Geismar is 700 percent larger than the company's previous Louisiana-based location.
At the site's grand opening Wednesday, the company said the "state-of-the-art facility will enhance RaceTrac's supply chain capabilities, create new employment opportunities throughout Ascension Parish, and support the growing demand for its products across the region."
The facility is located at 6535 Industrial Drive near Old Jefferson Highway. The company added that the project, which is a nearly $9 million investment, will support RaceTrac's 62-store footprint across the state.
RaceTrac said they partnered with the Ascension Parish Development Council on the development.
