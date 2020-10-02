Quiet weekend weather, too early to turn back on tropics

Quiet conditions continue for the Baton Rouge. However, we know the tropics can quickly change that so with a new system formed near the southern Gulf of Mexico, continue to check in with the forecast.

The Next 24 Hours: On the other side of a weak cold front, conditions are well set up for a cool night. With clear skies and light winds, low temperatures will dip into the low 50s. More sunshine is ahead for your Saturday and thermometers will not stray far from what was felt on Friday. Look for high temperatures in the upper 70s.

After That: Yet another weak cold front is set to pass through on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of this boundary, the thermometers may tick above 80 degrees once again with a cloud or two amidst otherwise sunny skies. The new week will begin cool and comfortable with plenty of sunshine. After starting in the 50s, afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s. Tuesday through Thursday, expect mostly sunny afternoons with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 60. Still, rain is not in the forecast.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Twenty-Five formed just east of the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday morning. As of 4pm, the depression was moving toward the northwest near 9mph, and a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. What should become Tropical Storm Gamma will be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

Additionally, a tropical wave is producing widespread clouds, showers, and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea, with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds affecting the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Environmental conditions allow a 40 percent chance of formation while the system moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea.

The Explanation: Well below average temperatures and sunshine will set up for the weekend. Within a broad upper level trough over the Eastern U.S., another perturbation will pivot through on Sunday resulting in a third, reinforcing frontal passage. This will be the least potent in our recent series and while morning lows may dip a few degrees Monday, a gradual warming trend will begin thereafter. Expect highs to move a few degrees farther into the 80s each day next week. Dry conditions at the surface and aloft will keep cloud and certainly precipitation to a minimum through Thursday. It is still very much the middle of hurricane season so we must monitor a developing tropical storm near the Yucatan Peninsula and southern Gulf of Mexico. A flattening ridge of high pressure will slide over the local area by the end of next week. This will lead to slightly above average temperatures and continued dry conditions. Any fall flowers or healthy lawns will need watered. Again, with uncertainty high beyond the 7-Day Forecast, we need to continue to keep an eye on the tropics.

