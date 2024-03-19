51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Quentin Anderson joins race for second majority-minority Congressional District

2 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 8:29 PM March 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Quentin Anderson announced his candidacy for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District, the state's second majority-minority congressional district. 

Anderson, a long-time Baton Rouge resident, graduated from McKinley High School, went to Louisiana Tech and then got his law degree from LSU. He worked on Obama's presidential campaign in 2007. 

State Senator Cleo Fields and Congressman Garret Graves are also running for the spot. Graves is currently the District 6 congressman, but by the time election comes around the district's lines will be changed. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days