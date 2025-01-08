Latest Weather Blog
Public hearing on carbon capture injections test well in Ascension Parish planned for late January
DONALDSONVILLE - A public hearing is scheduled for late January regarding a company seeking a permit for the first carbon capture test injection well in Ascension Parish, according to a public notice.
Blue Sky Infrastructure, a company based out of Houston, is seeking a permit for their River Parish Sequestration Project in Louisiana, which will be used to construct a Class V test well near Donaldsonville. It would be located near La. 943 and McCall Bayou.
According to the company, the project is funded by Blackstone, and they also secured a $32.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.
The permit application states that the well may potentially be converted into a Class VI injection well for carbon dioxide storage.
For those who cannot attend, the notice said comments can be sent in writing to the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources or emailed to info@la.gov.
